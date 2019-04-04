Waterloo scuba diver embarking on year-long underwater journey

Neha Acharya-Patel is about to embark on a year-long underwater diving journey around the world on the backing of a prestigious scholarship.

The scuba diver, who grew up in Waterloo, was the first Canadian to be awarded the North American Rolex Our World-Underwater Scholarship Society scholarship back in February, which is worth $25,000 over the course of the year.

Acharya-Patel was granted the scholarship of the back of exemplary research and work in the scientific diving industry.

For the last two years, the 24-year-old, who now resides in the Quadra Islands in Central British Columbia, has worked as a scientific diver and technician for Hakai Research Institute, part of the Tula Foundation. The institute conducts scientific research on remote areas in the coastal margins of B.C.

“I was pretty excited about it,” said Acharya-Patel in a phone call with the Waterloo Chronicle April 3, adding, “I thought there would have already been a Canadian scholar, because it’s an integral part of North America. I feel pretty honoured to be the first, and hopefully I’ll represent properly.”

While having enjoyed previous diving expeditions in Colombia, Malawi, India, Nicaragua, and the Canary Islands, Acharya-Patel looks forward to a year of exciting new experiences across the globe.

Acharya-Patel was actually in Mumbai, India back in February when she received the good news. Via Skype, she completed the interview component of the application process, including personal statements and evidence of significant diving experience.

“They called me back on an Indian phone, and I couldn’t hear anything, but I figured by the tone of their voice, it was a good call,” said Acharya-Patel, whose normal depth on her expeditions is about 45 metres below the surface.

Her journey begins the week of April 10 with an awards banquet in New York City. Also on the docket is a three-day trip to California, visiting hyberbaric chambers in North Carolina and taking a photography trip to the Philippines.

“It’s basically built for a young person starting their career,” said Acharya-Patel of the scholarship, adding that one of the requirements is the scholar doesn’t own a graduate degree while the funding is targeted towards those exploring a career in diving.