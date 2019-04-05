State reduces speed limit on Interstate 5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington state is reducing the speed limit to 50 mph (80 kph) on a stretch of Interstate 5 through Tacoma.

KING-TV reported Thursday that the new speed limit is expected to be posted on the 8-mile (13-kilometre) section of highway next week.

The speed limit will apply to the section between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

The action follows a number of high-profile crashes that have occurred in recent months.