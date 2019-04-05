First Drive – Jeep Gladiator pickup 2020

The Gladiator is based on a body-on-frame steel platform, weight-balanced with aluminum doors, fender flares, hood, windshield frame and tailgate.

The chassis benefits from a new five-link rear suspension system, beefy Dana 44 front and rear axles and the biggest brakes in the segment, along with control arms and other underpinnings borrowed from the new Ram 1500.

From up front, it looks like a Wrangler, almost identical from the B-pillar forward.

But the wheelbase has been stretched by 493 mm (19.4-in) and the Gladiator is a substantial 752 mm (29.6-in) longer than the Wrangler. And, of course, in back the big difference is a five-foot reinforced steel bed pickup box.

Admittedly, the Gladiator is more of a “lifestyle” pickup than a dedicated workhorse truck, but the cargo box still boasts real world functionality with features that include a three-position tailgate, under-rail bed lighting, an available 115-volt (400W) covered external power point and integrated tie-downs.

For the benchmark pickup plywood test, the tailgate can be angled out to provide level rear support for 4X8 sheets laid atop the wheel wells.

Other options include a bedliner, bed divider, a tonneau cover that can be gap-opened for long loads, and a Trail Rail Cargo Management System. Which all makes for an impressive list of versatile cargo-carrying capabilities.

“But it has to be a great Jeep, as well,” they reminded me.

Well, let’s start with the fact that this is the only convertible pickup in the market, with removable doors, with either the three-piece Freedom Top hard top or the zipper-less Sunrider soft top, and with Jeep’s fold-forward windshield for true off-road purists.

All Gladiators are Trail Rated and come with four-wheel-drive. Sport S ($45,495) and Overland ($49,495) models harness a Command-Trac 4X4 system while top-of-the-line Rubicon ($52,495) models opt for the more off-roadish Rock-Trac 4X4 system with 4.10 front and rear axle ratios and Tru-Lok locking differentials.

The Gladiator boasts skid plate protection, sharp approach and departure angles, up to 760 mm (30-in) of water-fording ability and a long list of other “Jeepness” factors wrapped in a Wrangler DNA design.

These include round headlights, seven-slot grille, the iconic CJ-heritage profile and proportions, trapezoidal wheel arches and fender flares, square tail lamps, and the list goes on and on.

Inside, Gladiator blends traditional Jeep cues with crew cab comfort and the latest Wrangler “modernities”, Uconnect infotainment, apps and techs.

Under the hood, FCA’s 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine (285 hp, 260 lb/ft) is mated to a standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed automatic. A 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 engine (260 hp, 442 lb/ft) will be added in 2020.

The current 3.6-litre V6 makes enough muscle and pulls smoothly, especially when mated to the popular eight-speed automatic.

In fact, the whole driving package is pleasurable, a mix of real off-road abilities blended with on-road refinement complemented by the longer wheelbase’s smoother ride.

I could grumble about less than precise steering feel on winding mountain roads but frankly, there’s not a lot to complain about here, especially with the long-awaited Gladiator destined for an already captive Jeep audience.

With prices ranging between $45K-$52K, the Gladiator doesn’t come cheap but, on the other hand, a $2,500 premium over a comparative Wrangler model seems a small price to pay for added pickup utility on an already iconic package.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Gladiator making new conquests, even in its competitive market slot.

Resurrection can be tricky.

Bringing back a badge name can be a hit or miss proposition, subject to the whims of nostalgia and novelty, with varying degrees of longevity seen in everything from the Ford Thunderbird to the MINI and New Beetle. Or even within the FCA lineup with the 300, Challenger and Cherokee.

But combining Ram influence and impressive pickup payload and hauling potential with true off-road Jeep tradition in a thoroughly modern mix of refined toughness and capability, they might just have created a combative Gladiator destined to win any matchup in the mid-size pickup arena.