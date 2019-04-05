Niagara IceDogs need overtime to draw first blood on Oshawa Generals in OHL playoffs

ST. CATHARINES — OHL scoring leader Jason Robertson notched a power-play goal 4:14 into overtime to lift the Niagara IceDogs to a 3-2 win over the Oshawa Generals in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Goalie Kyle Keyser did his best steal the opener for the Generals, making 47 saves in the game, including six in OT, but the home side rallied back from two deficits before a crowd of 5,300 at the Meridian Centre Friday, April 5.

Cole Resnick opened the scoring just 13 seconds into the game for the Generals, his third goal of the playoffs after just six in the regular season.

Ben Jones tied it back up quickly for the IceDogs, however, getting a power-play goal at the 1:45 mark.

Brandon Saigeon put Oshawa back ahead early in the second period, before Drew Hunter squared matters again just past the midway point of the game.

Robertson’s winner, his third of the post-season, was assisted by Jones and Ivan Lodnia, who had a hand in all three Niagara goals.

The IceDogs converted two-of-five power-play chances, while the Generals had only two opportunities, without success.

Stephen Dhillon, coming off CHL goalie of the week honours, made 23 saves in goal for the IceDogs and was named third star.

Curiously, Keyser was not among the three stars, with Robertson getting the first nod and former Generals captain Jack Studnicka the second despite not picking up a point.

The Generals were without power forward Serron Noel, who served a one-game suspension, while the IceDogs were missing high-scoring Akil Thomas, out with an injury.