Waterloo Siskins capture first Cherrey Cup in 5 years

The Waterloo Siskins are Cherrey Cup champions for the first time since 2014 after defeating Listowel Cyclones 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Waterloo Rec Complex, taking the championship series in six games.

Fittingly, Sam Cherry led the Siskins to their first Midwestern in five years, and their ninth overall, as they took down the two-time defending champions in the process. Listowel were also defending Sutherland Cup champs.

Cherry, a veteran forward, posted three points for the Siskins, helping the Siskins avoid a seventh game in the series, which would have been in Listowel on Monday night.

The Cherrey Cup is handed out to the champion of the Midwestern Division of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League(GOJHL)