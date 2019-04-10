Celebrating National Volunteer Week with 81-year-old Edna Bryce

Volunteering with Community Support Connections — Meals on Wheels and More (CSC) for more than three decades, 81-year-old Edna Bryce helps clients who are no longer able to drive get to and from the grocery store. She enjoys meeting new people and the flexibility that the position offers.

“I live in my home by myself and I’m very grateful for it, so I want to be able to help other people be in their own homes,” said Bryce.

CSC celebrates their volunteers’ contributions throughout the year, but especially during National Volunteer Week, this year running April 7-13 — the weeklong celebration gives the local charity an opportunity to thank their more than 600 volunteers for the gift of their time, while inspiring others to give back to their community.

“Our clients often tell us how much they appreciate our dedicated volunteers,” said Will Pace, executive director of CSC. “For some, the volunteer visit with their Meals on Wheels delivery gives them a reason to get up in the morning, and for others, a ride to an important medical appointment by a caring volunteer means the world to them and their caregivers.”

With volunteer trends changing and longtime volunteers retiring, the agency is looking for new ways to engage the community to help fill the gaps. They are encouraging local businesses and groups to commit to delivering a meals route once a week through their Adopt-a-Route program, or volunteer in their kitchen or garden.

“Group volunteer opportunities provide staff and members with a chance to build team spirit, all while improving the lives of local residents,” said Pace.

Last year, CSC volunteers contributed over 79,000 hours of service, which is the equivalent to 43 full-time positions; the annual salary for 43 full-time staff is well over $1 million.

If you are interested in learning more about CSC’s volunteer opportunities or to apply, please call 1-519-772-8787 or visit their website at www.cscmow.org.

CSC relies on more than 1,300 volunteers, donors and supporters to help over 7,500 clients in Waterloo Region live at home with independence and dignity. All of CSC’s programs and services fall under nutrition, physical health, social well-being and aging at home, which includes homemaking and snow removal.