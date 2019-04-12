Bloom{in} Box all-in-one garden kits meet desire for native, backyard plants

Reep Green Solutions is now offering the Bloom{in} Box garden kits for the second year in a row, after a wildly successful fundraiser last year.

The Bloom{in} Box contains a collection of locally-sourced, native, plants for new and experienced gardeners looking to support pollinators, like bees and butterflies. All of the proceeds from sales of Bloom{in} Boxes go to help Reep Green Solutions’ charitable work in the community.

Patrick Gilbride, manager of green infrastructure programs at Reep Green Solutions explained, “There is an unmet desire for native plants. People want to beautify their yard but also make them inviting spaces for birds, bees and butterflies. Often these plants aren’t easy to find and people aren’t sure how to arrange them, so we wanted to provide gardeners with a fun and simple way to transition into gardening with native plants.”

Last year, Reep Green Solutions launched the Bloom{in} Box garden kits, each containing a suite of plants designed for either, sun, shade or rain gardens, and with plants that attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The initiative was a big success.