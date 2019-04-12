Bloom{in} Box all-in-one garden kits meet desire for native, backyard plants

Reep Green Solutions is now offering the Bloom{in} Box garden kits for the second year in a row, after a wildly successful fundraiser last year.
The Bloom{in} Box contains a collection of locally-sourced, native, plants for new and experienced gardeners looking to support pollinators, like bees and butterflies. All of the proceeds from sales of Bloom{in} Boxes go to help Reep Green Solutions’ charitable work in the community.
Patrick Gilbride, manager of green infrastructure programs at Reep Green Solutions explained, “There is an unmet desire for native plants. People want to beautify their yard but also make them inviting spaces for birds, bees and butterflies. Often these plants aren’t easy to find and people aren’t sure how to arrange them, so we wanted to provide gardeners with a fun and simple way to transition into gardening with native plants.”
Last year, Reep Green Solutions launched the Bloom{in} Box garden kits, each containing a suite of plants designed for either, sun, shade or rain gardens, and with plants that attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The initiative was a big success.
Gardeners reported that the boxes made garden planning easy and asked for more this year.
For the price of $90, each box includes 15 potted plants specified for full-sun, part-sun, or rain gardens:
• Choose from three kits: In sun, in rain, or in shade.
• Planting guide and plant layout design
• Instructions for ongoing care and maintenance.
If you live in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge, you are eligible to receive a $45 rebate on your Bloom{in rain} Box purchase, but this offer is only for a limited number of residents.
Orders must be placed by Sunday, May 26 and picked up at Reep House for Sustainable Living, located at 20 Mill St., Kitchener, on Saturday, June 1, between 10 a.m. and noon.
“We wanted to take the guesswork out of gardening with native plants,” Patrick continued. “You can choose from a Bloom{in} Box best suited to your yard or you can choose plants that will thrive in a rain garden. We include planting and maintenance instructions and a suggested layout. It really is a turn-key solution.”
In fact, if residents of Kitchener, Waterloo or Cambridge purchase the Bloom{in Rain} Box they receive a $45 rebate and could be eligible for stormwater incentives. Because Reep Green Solutions is an environmental charity, the Bloom{in} Box is a win-win for everyone, it serves the residents with a much-needed solution while the proceeds support the community-focused environmental projects and initiatives of Reep Green Solutions.
“We are so excited for what’s in store,” Patrick said. “Bloom{in} Box will enable this community to easily make their yards more beautiful while supporting pollinators. That’s what sustainability is all about.”
Reep Green Solutions is an environmental charity based in Waterloo Region committed to helping people live sustainably. Reep offers home energy, waste reduction, water conservation and healthy yards services.
