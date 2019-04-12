St. Mary’s volunteer association donates a record-setting $325,000 to Kitchener hospital foundation

Patients at St. Mary’s General Hospital will benefit from new and critically important vital signs monitors, thanks to a record-setting donation of $325,000 by the hospital’s Volunteer Association to St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation.

“This is our single largest donation to the Foundation since we have been operating our businesses,” said Linda Maxwell, St. Mary’s Volunteer Association president. Volunteer Association-run businesses generate the funds — the Tim Hortons, Madeline’s Gift Shop, the lottery booth located at the hospital and a lottery booth located at St. Jacobs Farmers Market in Waterloo.

“We are excited to give back in a significant way to patient care at St. Mary’s by directing our donation to new vital signs monitors throughout the hospital,” she added.

A cheque was presented April 11 at the hospital’s annual Volunteer Appreciation dinner, during Volunteer Appreciation Week.

St. Mary’s General Hospital is privileged to have 325 volunteers supporting patients, families and staff. These committed and community-minded individuals are an integral part of the St. Mary’s family; they work alongside staff and physicians, providing supplementary patient services/support and provide financial support for capital projects.

“Each day, visitors to the hospital lobby are greeted with the warmth and kindness of St. Mary’s volunteers as they provide directional support and customer service,” said Susan Dusick, president of St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation. “We are grateful that their generosity does not stop there. The annual donation made by St. Mary’s Volunteer Association enables the purchase of needed equipment, playing a significant role in the delivery of patient care throughout the hospital.”

Added Linda Maxwell, “St. Mary’s Volunteer Association members are very proud of our incredible volunteers and Tim Hortons staff that provide excellent customer service to the patients, families and hospital staff visiting our retail businesses at St. Mary’s.”

Ongoing community investment is needed to fund the full cost of equipment, as the Ontario Ministry of Health does not provide funding for hospital equipment purchases.

To make a donation, visit www.supportstmarys.ca, call 1-519-749-6797 or drop by the St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation office at 911 Queen’s Blvd, Kitchener.