Ottawa 67's defeat Sudbury Wolves 3-2 in triple overtime

Sudbury Community Arena, SUDBURY — Tye Felhaber scored the game-winner in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 triple overtime victory over the Sudbury Wolves in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match.

Shane Bulitka had two assists for Sudbury.

The first period was scoreless.

Sudbury took a 2-1 lead in the second period after goals from Adam Ruzicka and Nolan Hutcheson. Mitchell Hoelscher scored for the 67's.