Oshawa Generals beat Niagara IceDogs 3-1

Meridian Centre, NIAGARA — Kyle Keyser made 36 saves leading the Oshawa Generals to a 3-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match.
The first period was scoreless.
The Generals got on the board in the second period on a goal by Cole Resnick.
The third period saw the Generals extend their lead to 3-1 after goals from Danil Antropov and Nando Eggenberger. Studnicka scored for Niagara.
On the power play, the Generals scored once in four chances while the IceDogs also scored once in four opportunities.
Oshawa goalie Kyle Keyser made 36 saves. Niagara netminder Stephen Dhillon stopped 23 shots.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Jack Studnicka (Niagara), 2. Matt Brassard (Niagara) and 3. Kyle Keyser (Oshawa).
