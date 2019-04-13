Guelph Storm beat London Knights 5-3

Sleeman Centre, GUELPH — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists leading the Guelph Storm to a 5-3 victory over the London Knights in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff match. Sean Durzi added a goal for the Storm.
The Knights took an early 1-0 lead in the first period after Liam Foudy scored.
Guelph moved ahead 3-2 in the second period led by goals from Isaac Ratcliffe, Jack Hanley and Durzi. Billy Moskal scored for London.
The third period saw the Storm extend their lead to 5-3 after goals from Domenico Commisso and Suzuki. Adam Boqvist scored for London.
On the power play, the Storm failed to score in four opportunities while the Knights scored once in in their lone opportunity.
Guelph goalie Anthony Popovich made 26 saves. Knights goaltender Jordan Kooy stopped 25 shots.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Nick Suzuki (Guelph), 2. Sean Durzi (Guelph) and 3. Billy Moskal (London).
