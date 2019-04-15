K-W Pet of the Week: Pepper the Cat

Hello, my name is Pepper. I am a two-years-young, healthy, handsome male with brown and white fur. I have been at the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society since Apr. 6.

I can be a bit shy in new situations, but give me a chance and you’ll see I’m very loving and affectionate.

I’m excitedly waiting for my Fur-ever Family, so please come and visit me today!

To meet Pepper, or the other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615, or visit kwhumane.com.