Wilmot cyclist captures gold at national junior cycling championships

Tyler Rorke's outstanding season on the track continued over the weekend with a standout performance at the National Junior Track Cycling Championships.

The 15-year-old from Baden, a rising star of the Kitchener-Waterloo Cycling Academy, captured gold in the 500-metre time trial event while collecting three silver medals at the Under-17 Canadian National Track Championships in Milton.

Rorke, the Academy's first national champion, posted a time of 33.99 seconds with an average speed of 52.957 km/h in the time trial, beating silver medallist Dylan Bibic by nearly half a second.

Earlier in the year, Rorke, a Grade 10 student at Resurrection in Kitchener, set a national record in the 200-metre.