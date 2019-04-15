Wilmot cyclist captures gold at national junior cycling championships

Tyler Rorke's outstanding season on the track continued over the weekend with a standout performance at the National Junior Track Cycling Championships.
The 15-year-old from Baden, a rising star of the Kitchener-Waterloo Cycling Academy, captured gold in the 500-metre time trial event while collecting three silver medals at the Under-17 Canadian National Track Championships in Milton.
Rorke, the Academy's first national champion, posted a time of 33.99 seconds with an average speed of 52.957 km/h in the time trial, beating silver medallist Dylan Bibic by nearly half a second.
Earlier in the year, Rorke, a Grade 10 student at Resurrection in Kitchener, set a national record in the 200-metre.
Over the weekend, he collected his other medals in team sprint, sprint, and keirin. Rorke, who spoke to the Independent in March following breaking the record, says he's focused on joining Canada's junior team next year.
As a whole, nine cyclists from the K-W Cycling Academy captured 19 medals of a 63 won by Ontario. Quebec won 20, B.C. won 25, and Alberta won 12 at the Velodrome. At the provincial championship in March, the K-W Cycling Academy won 22 medals while sending eight cyclists.
