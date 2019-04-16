Cannabis connoisseur job 'perfect' for Guelph's Kayla Gerber

"I applied and waited months and months and months — it felt like," she says. She went on to make it to the final 25 before ultimately scoring the gig. Part of the process included submitting a short video, one that included "a little bit of smoking" and also played up the "progressive community" of her hometown.

Gerber first partook when she was 15 and the experience was a refreshing eye-opener for her.

"I was using recreationally, but on the other side I didn't really realize how much it was helping me medically," she says.

Gerber, who also goes by the handle Kween — "It was one of the beautiful things that came from a long history of artistic performances, to figure out my brand and who I was," she says — was struggling with "horrendous chronic pain issues" from fibromyalgia.

She was using pharmaceuticals to try to help, but when she first got into cannabis, a new world opened.

"I've gone through that roller coaster of illness, and it brought me here," she says.

She adds: "If one plant can have this much power for healing, that just goes to show exactly how connected Mother Earth is with us."

Gerber, who attended Guelph CVI and the University of Guelph and followed her dream to go to the Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts in Toronto, where she graduated as valedictorian, is excited about how much more cannabis knowledge is out there these days, and how much education is happening.

"It is amazing how far we've come, in so many different aspects," she says.

