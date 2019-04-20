Ottawa 67's defeat Oshawa Generals 7-3

TD Place, OTTAWA — Sasha Chmelevski scored two goals and added two assists leading the Ottawa 67's to a 7-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals in Saturday's Ontario Hockey League conference final match. Graeme Clarke added a goal and two assists for the 67's.
The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Chmelevski and Clarke scored for the 67's while Brandon Saigeon and Serron Noel scored for the Generals.
The 67's moved ahead 3-2 in the second period after Tye Felhaber scored.
The third period saw Ottawa extend their lead to 7-3 led by goals from Marco Rossi, Mitchell Hoelscher, Chmelevski and Kyle Maksimovich. Allan McShane scored for the Generals.
On the power play, the 67's were 2-for-3 with the man advantage while the Generals failed to score in three opportunities.
67's goalie Michael DiPietro made 25 saves. Oshawa goalie Kyle Keyser stopped 29 shots.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Sasha Chmelevski (Ottawa), 2. Graeme Clarke (Ottawa) and 3. Mitchell Hoelscher (Ottawa).
