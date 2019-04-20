Saginaw Spirit defeat Guelph Storm 4-3 in overtime

Dow Event Center, SAGINAW — Ryan McLeod scored the game-winner in leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Guelph Storm in Saturday's Ontario Hockey League conference final match.

The first period was scoreless.

The Spirit moved ahead 2-1 in the second period after goals from Damien Giroux and Cole Perfetti. Nick Suzuki scored for the Storm.

The Storm tied the game in the third period 3-3 after goals from Isaac Ratcliffe and Markus Phillips. Bode Wilde scored for the Spirit.