Kitchener trio to rep Ontario at Jr. NBA national finals

Three Kitchener teens will be representing Team Ontario at the U14 Jr. NBA Canadian finals in June, with a chance to represent the country at the inaugural 2018 Jr. NBA Global Championship this August in Orlando, Fla.
Leia Brown, Milana Nenadic and Sumer Brown play for the Brampton Warriors girls’ rep team that recently won the OBLX (Ontario Basketball League Excellence) title, defeating the second seed by a 64-37 margin for the right to represent Ontario against four other national regions in their age bracket.
Nenadic, a 14-year-old Grade 8 student at Queensmount Senior Public School, led a balanced Warriors’ attack with 12 points in the Ontario final, but the girls say it’s been stingy defense that’s propelled their squad to a league championship and an overall record of 41-0 this season.
That record includes three trips south of the border — they were the first Canadian team to win the Rose League Classic in Pennsylvania, back in March — with hopes of a fourth later this year.
Brown, a Grade 8 student at Laurentian Public School, began playing house league at the age of 5 with the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Basketball Association, later playing on Vipers rep teams. She was recognized as a league all-star twice and played in the Ontario Summer Games in London with a tri-county team last summer.
This season, Brown, 13, versatile at guard/forward, said she wanted to challenge herself and develop her basketball skills by trying out for the Brampton team, which has a strong pedigree.
“It has been my best basketball decision so far,” she said. “I’m challenged and have to work hard at every practice as all the girls have been playing high level basketball for many years.”
Nenadic hasn’t been playing nearly as long – this is the fourth season for the 6’3”, 14-year-old who’s versatile at a number of spots on the floor.
She’s had some help from her father, who played professionally in the former Yugoslavia and Republic of Serbia. Her older brother also took up the sport, and she followed suit.
“Without having much basketball experience, I went to Kitchener-Waterloo Vipers basketball tryouts in 2015. I made the rep team and began playing with girls who have been playing basketball for much longer,” she said.
“It was very hard for me, and I had to put in hours of work in order to match their skill level.”
The hard work has paid off, as Nenadic was recently named to the Ontario Basketball Association’s 2019 U14 girls’ roster.
Joining her will be teammate Sumer Lee – one of seven Warriors to be named to the provincial squad.
Lee, now a student at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener has played for the Warriors since the age of seven, having grown up in Brampton.
The guard prides herself on rebounding and having a strong basketball IQ, and says “without good defense there is no offence.”
Lee also said that team chemistry has contributed to the success – all the girls spend a lot of time together off the court as well.
“Everyone brings something to the table, not just one individual,” she said.
“Team chemistry I think is you understand your advantage and disadvantages and your teammates advantages and disadvantages and put those together into game play and work hard to achieve shared goals,” said Nenadic.
“It’s been a lot of work and sacrifice, but we’ve come a long way and practiced hard and achieved something amazing.”
And they hope to continue winning this summer after earning a trip to Florida.
Last year the NBA introduced the Jr. NBA Global Championship where boys and girls divisions each comprised of 16 regional champions (eight U.S. teams and eight international teams) will compete in the inaugural championship in August at ESPN Wide World of Sport Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
This fall, each girl plans on playing for their respective high school team and eventually pursuing a basketball career further in post-secondary school.
While the girls all have favourite NBA stars, Nenadic puts Nikola Jokić, a Serbian professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets of the WNBA, alongside longtime idol Michael Jordan.
She said the sport’s something that’s been gaining popularity among young girls, one that has her dreaming of becoming “the female Michael Jordan” eventually.
