Siskins advance to Sutherland Cup final for first time in 25 years

For the first time in a quarter-century, the Waterloo Siskins are playing for a chance at the Sutherland Cup.

Waterloo beat the Niagara Falls Canucks 3-1 on Easter Sunday to take the Sutherland Cup semifinal series in six games, advancing to a championship series versus the London Nationals.

The Nationals defeated Waterloo’s rival, Listowel, to advance to the Midwestern Jr. B championship series, which will begin in London on Thursday.

Waterloo, Cherrey Cup champs, have appeared in the Sutherland Cup final four in three of the last six years, but haven’t been to the final series since 1994.