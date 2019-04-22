Guelph Storm beat Saginaw Spirit 5-2

Sleeman Centre, GUELPH — Cedric Ralph had a goal and an assist leading the Guelph Storm to a 5-2 victory over the Saginaw Spirit in their Ontario Hockey League conference final match on Monday.
The Storm led 1-0 at the end of the first period on a goal by Zachary Roberts.
The Spirit tied the score 2-2 in the second period after goals from Owen Tippett and Reagan O'Grady. Isaac Ratcliffe scored for Guelph.
The Storm moved ahead 5-2 in the third period led by goals from Ralph, Nate Schnarr and Keegan Stevenson.
On the power play, the Storm scored once in three opportunities while the Spirit failed to score in two chances.
Storm netminder Anthony Popovich made 20 saves. Spirit netminder Tristan Lennox stopped 41 shots.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Cedric Ralph (Guelph), 2. Fedor Gordeev (Guelph) and 3. Tristan Lennox (Saginaw).
