Kitchener's Victoria Perak receives Zonta public affairs award

Victoria Perak of Kitchener has been named the recipient of the 2019 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award, by the Zonta Club of Kitchener-Waterloo.

Perak was chosen because of her exceptional involvement in her school’s activities and community volunteerism. She intends to pursue post-secondary studies in political science and French at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Que., with hopes of a career in law or in politics.

Perak believes the ongoing education of our entire population on the importance of equal opportunity is vital and that women must support and encourage each other locally and globally.

The goal of the Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs, by recognizing a young woman’s commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the empowerment of women.