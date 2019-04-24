Mercedes brings luxury SUV and electric mobility to New York

NEW TORK, NY: Mercedes Benz overwhelmed the media in New York with the world premier of three of its luxury vehicles that managed to cross the boundaries of luxury, performance and electric mobility.
Named after the year the first automobile was invented the EQC Edition 1886 takes the limits of electric mobility to new heights.
Mercedes-Benz has envisioned that the future of mobility will go well beyond the vehicles themselves and have marked the beginning of the transformation with the limited edition EQC 1886.
The EQC 1886 will only be made available in metallic high-tech silver with a black radiator grille and finished off with high-gloss black louvres and edging. Additional individual features include high-gloss black badging with EQC Edition 1886 lettering on the fender and 10-spoke, 20-inch high gloss wheels with white elements.
Internal identifications include embroidered seat backs; an EQC badge mounted centrally on the console and EQC embroidered floor mats.
The EQC also comes with Energizing Comfort controller that controls cabin aspects from mood lighting to cabin fragrance and ionization of the air.
Energizing Coach uses data captured from the vehicle and its surroundings to offer the driver the choice one of the energizing programs that best fits the situation.
The EQC 1886 edition has a range of between 445 and 471 km on a full charge from its 80 kWh lithium-ion battery that produces 402 hp and 564 lb/ft of torque through its two 2 asynchronous motors giving it an all-wheel drive capability.
The GLS, Mercedes-Benz largest and most luxurious SUV, has been made even bigger with an over all increase in length (77 mm) and width (22 mm) with the wheel base being stretched by 60mm giving more interior space.
A brand new mild hybrid V8 engine that features EQ Boost, a 48-volt system that incorporates an integrated starter-generator (ISG), is now available in the GLS 580 4Matic and produces 483 hp (21 hp via the EQ Boost) and 516 lb/ft of torque.
A six-cylinder in-line mild hybrid engine is also offered in the GLS 450 4Matic (that is only available outside the EU) that produces 362 hp and 369 lb/ft of torque with 21 hp being made available via the EQ Boost.
A new optional, specifically configured, transfer case has been made available in addition to the controlled multi-plate clutch with torque-on-demand function to increase the off-road handling.
Airmatic air suspension with adaptive damping is available as an option that uses a set of highly complex set of sensors and algorithms that adapt the damping in real time, to the road and driving situation.
The GLS comes with standard 4Matic all-wheel drive.
A really neat addition is the new Carwash function. When selected, it will raise the suspension to the highest level, folds the exterior mirrors, ensures the sunroof and windows are closed, stops the rain sensors and changes the climate control to recirculate the air in the cabin all making sure that everything is dry inside and fully clean on the outside.
