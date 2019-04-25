Yuva Arts Project stalled after Indian youth denied visas

A venture which looks to bring together youth from the Kitchener-Waterloo area with marginalized youth from India has stalled after the visitors were denied visas.

The Yuva Arts project aims to bring together youth from Prerana, a non-government organization situated in Mumbai, with Canadian youth from diverse cultural diverse backgrounds including Indigenous youth and newcomer youth in Kitchener-Waterloo. The arts exchange is scheduled to run from May 11-26, 2019, and has been a project two years in the making.

The eight Indian youth, aged 12 to 16, are children of commercially sexually exploited women. Along with them, two social workers from Prerana were denied visas just last week.

“(We) wanted them to have an experience in the outside world and see what that looks like and something that give them hope for a better future,” said Tamara Menon, founder of the Yuva Arts Project.

Yuva Arts received the following note when the temporary resident visas were denied: “Given your age, economic conditions, considering your travel history, economic establishment, and family ties, I am not satisfied that this in your best interest to travel to Canada at this time."

Since 2017, The Multicultural Theatre Space (MT Space) has been working with a group of students at Wilfrid Laurier University on the Yuva Arts Project, which aims to “empower youth participants with enhanced capacity and self-confidence in their own communities.

MT Space, a Waterloo Region- based theatre company, is creating, producing and presenting original work to support marginalized and racialized artists.

"In a world that's changing forever, a world where it seems like hate and destruction are increasing, we need to connect," said Pam Patel, artistic director at MT Space. "We need our stories, and we need to be reminded we're not alone. Bringing these youth together isn't just about two weeks of creating art, but using art to share our histories, perspectives, experiences. (It's) using art to inspire youth to become our leaders and take back control of their world."

Menon explained the logistical work that was done to set up the trip including obtaining birth certificates and passports for the youth. She says it “seems like it’s never enough,” when it comes to the process of setting this all up.

“It’s very disappointing because obviously this (process) has been ongoing for two years, we’ve been planning and organizing and building relationships with all of the organizations who are involved,” Menon said.