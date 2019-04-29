Mars-like Ontario badlands ready for spring

To ensure the ecologically sensitive site will be accessible to future generations, a boardwalk has been installed to allow visitors to view the site, while restricting them from trampling all over the delicate soil.

"(The badlands are) special because it's not going to last forever," said David Orr, a superintendent with the Credit Valley Conservation, which manages the site. "We made it, and now we're trying to protect it."

Orr said safety features had also been put in place, such as paving a new 33-spot parking lot and sidewalk to ensure visitors can make their way to the main attraction without encountering traffic on the countryside road.

A 500-metre trail has also been cleared for hiking, and panels have been put up to inform visitors about the site's historical and geological significance.

In the roughly five weeks the badlands were open to the public last fall, the site drew more than 14,000 visitors, according to Credit Valley Conservation, and Orr said he expects the spring and summer months to be just as busy.

"People say it's out of this world. It looks like you're on Mars, or it looks like you're in a different country," he said. "It changes, so we get people who want to come out in the spring, in the fall, in the summer, because the sun reflection on the clay looks different each time you're here."

Jose was satisfied as she took in the changes that had been made to the site. Before, she said, the badlands were crowded with visitors posing for photos and dancing all over the soil.

Now, Jose said, people can "just enjoy the beauty and relax."

---

If You Go...

— On-site parking is $6.50 per hour or $10 for two hours, but spots tend to fill up quickly. Visitors are encouraged to come on weekdays or during off-peak hours to avoid congestion.

— Shuttles running to the Cheltenham Badlands are available at the Terra Cotta Conservation Area, which includes the service in the price of admission.

— Learn more about the Cheltenham Badlands at https://cvc.ca/enjoy-the-outdoors/conservation-areas/cheltenham-badlands/

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press