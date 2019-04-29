Official: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Honolulu suburb

HONOLULU — Fire and pieces of helicopter rained from the sky Monday in a suburban Honolulu community in a crash that killed three people aboard, officials and witnesses said.

"All you could see was fire," witness Melissa Solomon said, explaining that she was driving on the street when she looked up to see flames and a helicopter plummeting in front of her.

She said she had turn onto another street because she was afraid more pieces were going to fall from the sky onto her and her 16-year-old daughter sitting in the front passenger seat.

"We could have been smashed by it," she said.