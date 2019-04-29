Guelph Storm hold off Saginaw Spirit 3-2

Dow Event Center, SAGINAW — The Guelph Storm defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 in Monday's Ontario Hockey League conference final match. Owen Lalonde led the Storm with two assists.
Damien Giroux had two goals for Saginaw.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Cedric Ralph of the Storm and Giroux of the Spirit getting their teams on the board.
Guelph moved ahead 2-1 in the second period on a goal by Alexey Toropchenko.
The Storm held the lead in the third period. Nick Suzuki scored for the Storm while Giroux scored again for the Spirit.
Neither team converted on the power play. The Storm failed to score in four opportunities while the Spirit failed to score in their lone opportunity.
Storm goaltender Anthony Popovich made 23 saves. Spirit goalie Tristan Lennox made 30 saves.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Tristan Lennox (Saginaw), 2. Owen Lalonde (Guelph) and 3. Damien Giroux (Saginaw).
