'Jumanji' stars share New Mexico experiences on social media

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The stars of the latest installment in the "Jumanji" franchise have posted to social media about their experiences while filming in New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Friday that the cast and crew of the forthcoming "Jumanji" sequel have completed filming in Farmington.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black shared photos and videos on Instagram and YouTube about their time in the city 182 miles (293 kilometres) north of Albuquerque.

Hart and Johnson expressed gratitude and admiration for the Navajo Nation.