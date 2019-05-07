Regional summer ESL program expands to Wilmot, seeks local host billet families

Canada Linc has been providing international students with a Canadian family and cultural experience for 20 years. Teens from Spain and France will be paying their annual visit to our region this summer. They will be studying English and enjoying a month of fun and sight-seeing. Canada Linc English, the company which organizes the program, is looking for families with an extra bedroom and some spare time, to host these young people in their homes for one month.

While in Waterloo, the teens will attend English language classes every weekday morning at Wilfrid Laurier University. In the afternoon, they participate in cultural, sightseeing and sports activities. The program is organized so that working families who are away during the day can qualify as hosts. Families are asked to provide a bedroom, three meals a day and to welcome their visitor into their everyday life. Students are expected to spend most of their evenings and weekends with their host families and integrate into our Canadian way of life. They are free to take weekend trips with their host families if invited.

A new program is also just beginning for this summer in Wilmot.

Programs are also being run in Cambridge, Brantford, Guelph, and Fergus-Elora. More info and coordinator contact info for each location' program at: http://www.canadalinc.com