Road Test – 2019 Infiniti QX50 Autograph

The design, both inside and out, is spectacular, but what sets the QX50 apart in the competitive mid-size luxury market is its variable compression turbocharged

engine, a world’s first for Infiniti.

Variable compression is a complicated process that was more than two decades in the making for Infiniti engineers.

The end result is an engine that is more than 30 per cent more efficient than the outgoing 3.7-litre V6, yet without a hugely significant drop in performance.

The new 2.0-litre VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize both power and fuel efficiency.

It delivers 268 hp and 280 lb/ft of torque, a power output high enough to propel the QX50 to acceleration levels suitable for any driving situation.

Paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the QX50 proved to be responsive and smooth during our week-long review process.

The sound and performance from a CVT takes some getting used to but these transmissions do provide better fuel efficiency, thus Nissan/Infiniti’s use of CVTs throughout the fleet.

The QX50 sits on an all-new platform using high tensile steel that can be molded into unprecedented shapes, saving weight and increasing the torsional rigidity of the vehicle by more than 23 per cent over the outgoing model.

All Canadian models come with all-wheel-drive as standard fare, a sharp marketing move considering the changeable weather conditions we encounter across this vast country.

The QX50 is loaded with high-tech features, not the least of which is something called ProPilot Assist.

A step removed from a fully-autonomous “driverless” system, ProPilot Assist brings together a variety of driver assist technology items to control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving.

It all happens at the push of a small blue button on the steering wheel and works for up to 10 seconds before the driver has to take back control of the steering wheel.

Drivers also have the choice of different driving modes, ranging from Standard through Eco, Sport and Personal that can be selected by a toggle switch on centre console.

My preference was Sport, although the QX50 should be thought of as more of a comfortable, luxurious daily driver than a vehicle for the hard-core driving enthusiast.

Nevertheless, the QX50 does handle relatively well and is easy to manoeuvre in tight city parking lots which is more important than ever these days as the parking spaces seem to be shrinking in front of our eyes.

While luxury takes centre stage inside the cabin, utility is another important consideration with any SUV. The 60/40 split rear bench seat slides fore and aft to increase leg room or cargo capacity, whatever is needed.

With the seats folded flat there is 1,822 litres of cargo space, 881 litres with the seat upright. There is also under-floor storage.

Starting at $44,490 for the QX50 Luxe model, the Autograph as tested came in at $57,990 plus freight charges of $2,045 taking the as-tested price to $60,035.

The Autograph model rides on 20-inch dark tinted aluminum wheels and comes loaded with goodies one would expect on a premium ride such as this.

The audio system is a top-shelf 16-speaker Bose set up, while the cabin has a light and airy feeling when the sunshade is retracted under the panoramic moonroof.

Driver assist features include backup collision intervention, distance control assist, intelligent cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, steer assist, lane departure warning and prevention, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning and intervention and predictive forward collision warning.

Natural Resources Canada fuel consumption numbers come in at 10.0,7.8/9.0L/100 km city/highway/combines which is pretty good for a mid-size SUV like this.

The technology on the QX50 is pretty remarkable, but when you add in one of the world’s best interiors and handsome styling outside, this crossover is hard to beat.