Treat heartburn and reflux naturally with licorice

My favourite PRN (doctor’s shorthand for "as needed") remedy for occasional heartburn and reflux? Licorice. Not Twizzlers or Allsorts, but a natural supplement called "DGL" or deglycyrrhizinated licorice.

Licorice has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese and herbal medicine. There’s no "Big Licorice" to fund research, but longtime usage, along with an excellent safety profile, warrants giving it a try.

How does it work? Licorice is a "demulcent" — it interacts with stomach lining, creating a protective barrier that soothes and helps it heal. And it works fast: When DGL is chewed, it mixes with saliva, coating your esophagus and stomach on its way down.

Incorporate DGL into your herbal first aid kit:

— Chew one to three tablets (each typically contains about 400 milligrams of DGL) up to thrice daily.

— Keep a bottle handy in your purse or car for immediate relief.

— Take DGL before a meal if you plan to eat one of your usual triggers.

— Use DGL to help wean you off your heartburn and reflux medications, if you get the "OK" from your doc.

What about safety? In its whole or root form, licorice can cause problems related to potassium balance. DGL is different because the glycyrrhizin (the culprit in these interactions) has been removed, so it’s generally considered safe. But as always, if you take regular medicines or have other health conditions, talk to your doctor before taking it and avoid it during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

To best treat and prevent reflux and heartburn, add the following lifestyle measures, too: Quit smoking, work on weight loss, elevate the head of your bed, avoid tight-fitting clothing and reduce alcohol intake. Caffeine and spicy or acidic foods can also be triggers for some people, so keep a diary and cut out your personal culprits.