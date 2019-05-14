Pet of the Week: Summer

Hi, my name is summer. It’s really nice to meet you!

I can be a bit shy sometimes, and this is because I’m not the best with new situations. They can be a bit scary for me at times.

But don’t count me out! If you’re looking for a loyal companion, and have a patient personality, I am developing confidence every day, and am looking for someone to guide me in becoming the brave kitty I know I am on the inside.

To meet Summer or other pets up for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615, or visit kwhumane.com. The humane society reminds people that shelter animals aren’t broken, they’ve simply experienced more life than other animals. If they were human, we would call them wise. They would be the ones with tales to tell and stories to write, the ones dealt a bad hand who responded with courage. Don’t pity them, do something. Donate, volunteer, foster, adopt don’t shop and be proud to have their greatness by your side.