Fredericton floodwaters receding, Dali’s art safe

There he established the London Express newspaper and grew it into the largest circulation newspaper in the world with 2.25 millions copies sold daily.

During the Second World War he was in Winston’s Churchill’s cabinet and in charge of airplane production.

As well as funding construction of the gallery, he donated 300 pieces of his own art collection to it. After the war, Beaverbrook was made chancellor of the University of New Brunswick.

Sir James Dunn, another New Brunswick boy who did well, was a close friend of Beaverbrook. When he died in 1956 Dunn was one of Canada’s wealthiest citizens. He owned Algoma Steel in its heyday and launched Canada Steamship Lines.

Dunn had Salvator Dali paint his portrait. And it too hangs in the Beaverbrook Gallery.

For the 1958 World’s Fair in Brussels, Dali painted the Santiago El Grande, saluting St. James as the patron saint of his native Spain. It’s one of only 20 masterworks painted by Dali.

He had planned to sell it to a wealthy American, who in turn planned to donate it to the government of Spain while seeking some special considerations.

However, after a ride in an elevator with the widow of Sir James Dunn, Dali chose to sell it to her. She became Beaverbrook’s second wife and donated her Dali to Beaverbrook’s proposed Fredericton gallery.

Fredericton’s floodwaters are now receding and Dali’s paintings, plus the other collections, are safe again — until next spring.

Meanwhile, 120 kilometres upstream, daredevils are relishing the Saint John River as it plunges into a gorge in Grand Falls, N.B.

Engineer Eric Ouellette has strung a metal cable across the raging river to create Zig Zag, Canada’s most intimidating zip line.

“There’s so much water plunging over the falls these days that the mist is drifting out further and our zip line goes right through it,” said Ouellette. “There’s beautiful sunshine today and that is creating a rainbow in the mist. We are advertising that you can now zip line through a rainbow.”

Pat Brennan’s trip was not sponsored.