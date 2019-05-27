Southeast Alaska experiencing first recorded extreme drought

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The wettest region in Alaska is experiencing the first extreme drought recorded by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that scientists say the southernmost portion of Southeast Alaska has been in a drought for the last two years.

Climatologists at the Fairbanks-based Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy say the drought was upgraded last week to an extreme, or D3, drought.

The designation is the second-highest category measured by the U.S. Drought Monitor and the first time those conditions have been recorded in Alaska.