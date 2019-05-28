SHEISYOURNEIGHBOUR: Leo Tobi

Overcoming Misconceptions through Education

“Just the mere fact that it's so prevalent - we're at capacity in two different shelters in our region - speaks to the need for education. I think this is a key element that is missing. You can’t use hush tones. Let's talk about it openly. I mean, that's how you educate the masses. Don't hide. Be open,” he said.

Leo believes that education and awareness are crucial.

“I'm a prime example of the need to educate. I had a misconception of what domestic violence really was,” he explained.

“When the phrase ‘domestic violence’ entered a conversation, I immediately had images of battered women, women from mostly lower socio-economic situations. We know that that's not the case. My perception was both naive and a sheltered point of view,” he said.

He now understands that domestic abuse does not discriminate. “It is experienced by a large range of people and there are so many types: emotional, physical, psychological, spiritual, and financial,” he said.

Leo was also unaware of how domestic violence affects children. He learned that at any given time, almost half of the residents at Anselma House and Haven House are children.

“That's what really saddened me years ago, that there were almost as many children as women in need,” he said.

A Call for Male Advocates

Although Leo is frustrated about the extensive need for domestic violence shelter and services locally, he has chosen to channel those feelings into a commitment to advocating for women.

“As a man, I believe I would be one of the first to respond to a female being mistreated in my presence. I don't have any compunction at all for not supporting, recommending or advocating to other men to do likewise,” he said.

“Back in the early to mid-70s, a cousin of mine from Toronto was dating this fellow at a church camp. I happened to be there when she was very upset,” he said. Realizing that it was the man that was upsetting her, he made a point of being there for his cousin until the man left.

“That was the closest I think I've come myself personally,” he said. He realizes that although this is a fortunate situation, it had also left him naive to the realities of domestic violence for a large portion of his life.

“Being exposed to it forces you to contemplate and think about how you can help this person and what services or organizations are there to do so,” he explained.

He challenges all men to take a stand even if they don’t think they know someone who has been personally affected.

“If you're a male in Waterloo Region and you care about the women in your life, consider what would happen if one of your loved ones - whether it was a daughter, sister, or whoever - was affected by domestic violence in whatever form it takes. Would you do something about it? Well, here's your chance. You can do something about it now by learning more about Women’s Crisis Services, and educating yourself and other men to do the same. Education alone allows you to recognize opportunities to help,” he said.

Being a Good Neighbour

Leo believes that overcoming domestic abuse will require a united front. “It’s a community problem. It's not just an individual problem,” he said.

“If we are educated and if we recognize the various forms of domestic violence, like my eyes have been opened, then as a good neighbor, we can do something about it,” he said. “Whether it's to direct those affected or simply advise those who we may come in contact with, that there is safety and shelter and that there is help that can be provided by trained professionals.”

In Waterloo Region, so many community leaders are focused and working towards the goal of making Waterloo Region the best place to live, Leo said.

“They’re all willing to help in whatever way they can to assist, find talent, invest, advocate, or volunteer, all to ensure that our community leaves a legacy as a great place to live, work and play,” he said.

“Domestic violence is contrary to that vision, so I feel it is important to educate and advocate with the purpose and mission of lessening the need for the services that Women's Crisis Services provides,” he said. “Wouldn't it be a much better place, a much better Waterloo Region, if Women’s Crisis Services was not needed as a service center in our community?”

Once you have a better understanding of domestic violence, Leo said you can begin viewing situations in a new light, with a heightened awareness of signs and red flags to look out for. He said it is important that support and guidance is offered in a non-judgemental manner.

“I'm here to help. Let me see if I have the resources that I can help you. I think that's what it's about. That's what being a good neighbor is, looking out for one another,” he said.