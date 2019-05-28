Waterloo Region woman named finalist in international photo competition for 3rd straight year

A Waterloo Region woman is headed to England for the third straight year as a finalist in a photo competition open to people with Down’s syndrome from across the globe.
Natalie Stevanus, 35, of Bloomingdale has again captured the attention of judges, this time for a submission called Enchanted House, which was named as one of 25 finalists from hundreds of submissions worldwide, including the United States, Iran, Australia, Greece and India.
Stevanus snapped the shot with her Nikon after spotting a picturesque winter wonderland on the side of St. Charles Road, on the way to Maryhill, back in January. Fresh-fallen, frozen precipitation still clung to tree branches, adding to the mystique of an old Victorian-style home, inset behind what appears to be an old rod-iron fence.
“We saw a pretty house tucked in behind the icy trees and branches,” Stevanus recalled. “It was a very cold morning, so my fingers were freezing because I took lots of pictures trying to get the perfect shot.”
Those wishing to vote for her submission can do so online until noon on June 7.
Stevanus’ knack at capturing the winter landscape was first discovered following a cottage trip more than a decade ago when, unbeknownst to those along with her, she ventured out to take some early-morning photos of the snow-laden landscape.
Soon after Stevanus enrolled in a photography course at Conestoga College and has kept a camera of her own close by ever since, with a love of capturing the nature that surrounds her family’s farm in Bloomingdale and abroad.
“I like taking everything,” she said, proudly holding a photo of Opie, a British bulldog pet relative.
“I like how my photography brings joy to others,” she said. “When people admire my pictures it inspires me to take more.”
This will be the third year in a row that she’s had the opportunity to travel overseas for a special ceremony put on by the United Kingdom Down’s Syndrome Association, which runs the annual My Perspective photo contest.
In the past, people with Down's syndrome were photographed as exhibits; the viewer was not supposed to see the person, just the difference. The My Perspective competition aims to turn the camera around and give people with Down's syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view.
As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and according to Stevanus’ mentor Jane van Pelt, Stevanus has a special way of seeing things and wants to show people more through her lens.
“She gets such joy out of it,” said van Pelt. “She wants so badly to do her best and I always have her undivided attention."
Though the cost of the trip is partly offset by fundraising and Stevanus’ work at Williams' café, her mother Linda said they resigned to not go again. But they couldn’t refuse the special invitation for this year’s event, being held at the Normansfield Theatre in London on June 25.
Stevanus was already looking forward to hors d'oeuvres and wine.
The trip will also include a visit to Teddignton and the Langdon Down Museum of Learning Disability, commemorating the work of Dr. John Langdon Down, who revolutionized approaches to care.
Some people might remember Stevanus from her days as a friendly carrier for the Waterloo Chronicle. In more recent years she’s been honoured for much more than just photography.
In 2011 she won a K-W Woman of the Year award in the sports and recreation category, having qualified for the Special Olympics as a figure skater. In 2013 she was one of five people to be chosen as a Canadian Down’s Syndrome Hero.
A Waterloo Region woman is headed to England for the third straight year as a finalist in a photo competition open to people with Down’s syndrome from across the globe.
Natalie Stevanus, 35, of Bloomingdale has again captured the attention of judges, this time for a submission called Enchanted House, which was named as one of 25 finalists from hundreds of submissions worldwide, including the United States, Iran, Australia, Greece and India.
Stevanus snapped the shot with her Nikon after spotting a picturesque winter wonderland on the side of St. Charles Road, on the way to Maryhill, back in January. Fresh-fallen, frozen precipitation still clung to tree branches, adding to the mystique of an old Victorian-style home, inset behind what appears to be an old rod-iron fence.
“We saw a pretty house tucked in behind the icy trees and branches,” Stevanus recalled. “It was a very cold morning, so my fingers were freezing because I took lots of pictures trying to get the perfect shot.”
Those wishing to vote for her submission can do so online until noon on June 7.
Stevanus’ knack at capturing the winter landscape was first discovered following a cottage trip more than a decade ago when, unbeknownst to those along with her, she ventured out to take some early-morning photos of the snow-laden landscape.
Soon after Stevanus enrolled in a photography course at Conestoga College and has kept a camera of her own close by ever since, with a love of capturing the nature that surrounds her family’s farm in Bloomingdale and abroad.
“I like taking everything,” she said, proudly holding a photo of Opie, a British bulldog pet relative.
“I like how my photography brings joy to others,” she said. “When people admire my pictures it inspires me to take more.”
This will be the third year in a row that she’s had the opportunity to travel overseas for a special ceremony put on by the United Kingdom Down’s Syndrome Association, which runs the annual My Perspective photo contest.
In the past, people with Down's syndrome were photographed as exhibits; the viewer was not supposed to see the person, just the difference. The My Perspective competition aims to turn the camera around and give people with Down's syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view.
As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and according to Stevanus’ mentor Jane van Pelt, Stevanus has a special way of seeing things and wants to show people more through her lens.
“She gets such joy out of it,” said van Pelt. “She wants so badly to do her best and I always have her undivided attention."
Though the cost of the trip is partly offset by fundraising and Stevanus’ work at Williams' café, her mother Linda said they resigned to not go again. But they couldn’t refuse the special invitation for this year’s event, being held at the Normansfield Theatre in London on June 25.
Stevanus was already looking forward to hors d'oeuvres and wine.
The trip will also include a visit to Teddignton and the Langdon Down Museum of Learning Disability, commemorating the work of Dr. John Langdon Down, who revolutionized approaches to care.
Some people might remember Stevanus from her days as a friendly carrier for the Waterloo Chronicle. In more recent years she’s been honoured for much more than just photography.
In 2011 she won a K-W Woman of the Year award in the sports and recreation category, having qualified for the Special Olympics as a figure skater. In 2013 she was one of five people to be chosen as a Canadian Down’s Syndrome Hero.
A Waterloo Region woman is headed to England for the third straight year as a finalist in a photo competition open to people with Down’s syndrome from across the globe.
Natalie Stevanus, 35, of Bloomingdale has again captured the attention of judges, this time for a submission called Enchanted House, which was named as one of 25 finalists from hundreds of submissions worldwide, including the United States, Iran, Australia, Greece and India.
Stevanus snapped the shot with her Nikon after spotting a picturesque winter wonderland on the side of St. Charles Road, on the way to Maryhill, back in January. Fresh-fallen, frozen precipitation still clung to tree branches, adding to the mystique of an old Victorian-style home, inset behind what appears to be an old rod-iron fence.
“We saw a pretty house tucked in behind the icy trees and branches,” Stevanus recalled. “It was a very cold morning, so my fingers were freezing because I took lots of pictures trying to get the perfect shot.”
Those wishing to vote for her submission can do so online until noon on June 7.
Stevanus’ knack at capturing the winter landscape was first discovered following a cottage trip more than a decade ago when, unbeknownst to those along with her, she ventured out to take some early-morning photos of the snow-laden landscape.
Soon after Stevanus enrolled in a photography course at Conestoga College and has kept a camera of her own close by ever since, with a love of capturing the nature that surrounds her family’s farm in Bloomingdale and abroad.
“I like taking everything,” she said, proudly holding a photo of Opie, a British bulldog pet relative.
“I like how my photography brings joy to others,” she said. “When people admire my pictures it inspires me to take more.”
This will be the third year in a row that she’s had the opportunity to travel overseas for a special ceremony put on by the United Kingdom Down’s Syndrome Association, which runs the annual My Perspective photo contest.
In the past, people with Down's syndrome were photographed as exhibits; the viewer was not supposed to see the person, just the difference. The My Perspective competition aims to turn the camera around and give people with Down's syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view.
As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and according to Stevanus’ mentor Jane van Pelt, Stevanus has a special way of seeing things and wants to show people more through her lens.
“She gets such joy out of it,” said van Pelt. “She wants so badly to do her best and I always have her undivided attention."
Though the cost of the trip is partly offset by fundraising and Stevanus’ work at Williams' café, her mother Linda said they resigned to not go again. But they couldn’t refuse the special invitation for this year’s event, being held at the Normansfield Theatre in London on June 25.
Stevanus was already looking forward to hors d'oeuvres and wine.
The trip will also include a visit to Teddignton and the Langdon Down Museum of Learning Disability, commemorating the work of Dr. John Langdon Down, who revolutionized approaches to care.
Some people might remember Stevanus from her days as a friendly carrier for the Waterloo Chronicle. In more recent years she’s been honoured for much more than just photography.
In 2011 she won a K-W Woman of the Year award in the sports and recreation category, having qualified for the Special Olympics as a figure skater. In 2013 she was one of five people to be chosen as a Canadian Down’s Syndrome Hero.