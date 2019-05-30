Trio of Region of Waterloo students look to reduce single-use packaging through 'Trash To-Go' app

A trio of Sir John A. Macdonald students are looking to make their own contribution to the mitigation of climate change, and create a more sustainable planet in the process.

Samantha Heard, Mitraa Nazirkar, and Qianxu Guo are in the process of developing and releasing an app, ‘Trash To-Go’ which will encourage consumers to use reusable containers at restaurants in hopes of reducing the use of single-use packaging.

The students, who named their team 'Mission Squad 3.0,' were crowned the champs of the senior division of the local Technovation competition in May.

“Last year in Grade 10 for a computer science class, we got to do a passion project on pretty much anything we wanted to do,” explained Heard. “So I decided to try and make an incentive program for our school to reduce single-use packaging.

“I wanted to think of a way to motivate students to reduce those, because I know how much manufacturing and consumption of products contributes to climate change,”

Heard, who is now 17 and in Grade 11, spoke at an assembly about the project as well.

Along with Heard, Nazirkar and Guo started work on Trash To-Go in late 2018, and spent time each week preparing the idea and app as well. They used MIT app inventor to code their current product, but are looking to enhance further through meeting with software architects.

In terms of the actual app, Nazirkar explained that an incentive-based point system is used to track users bringing in containers to restaurants and redeeming their points at the participating locations.

Every time a user takes their food items home from restaurants with their own packaging, they receive points through scanning of a QR code. Each time, a user would receive 100 points which would in turn knock 50 cents off their next order at a participating restaurant, said Guo, a 14-year-old Grade nine.

Nazirkar, 15, says that Trash To-Go would provide restaurants with the money, so it doesn’t cut into their profits.