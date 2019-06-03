'This experience knocked me back into reality': New Hamburg musician's keys, personal belongings found by police officer

Mike Erb was reminded of the close-knit community of Wilmot last week after he lost two personal items in New Hamburg.

On Wednesday, May 29, Erb was with his wife Diana in downtown New Hamburg running errands, according to a Twitter thread penned on Erb’s personal account.

The couple, who front the band ‘Twas Now,’ stopped at the thrift store on their way home and purchased a bike. Erb says he was distracted by the new bike, and placed his keys and bank book on top of their car when they got home.

Later in the day, both items fell off the car as Diana was driving into Kitchener-Waterloo, “somewhere in New Hamburg” as described by Erb.

Erb says that the bank book was found and returned to the Kindred Credit Union, and he was notified immediately. Erb added that somewhere else in New Hamburg, a person found his keys on the road as a police officer was driving by. After being flagged down by the person, the police officer investigated the keys, noticing that Erb was written on one of the key tags.

After driving to Erb Transport, thinking it belonged to someone there, there still wasn’t a solution, as obviously it didn’t belong to anyone there.

Following that, the officer noticed a key fob from Erb’s local gym, and through the gym, was able to connect with Erb through the contact information on file.

The officer ended up dropping the keys to Erb’s family funeral home, saving him inevitable trouble of replacing the keys which contained house, gym, church, guitar, and cottage keys, “basically my life,” said Erb.

“I’ve had a rough week, high stress, and little sleep,” described Erb in his tweet thread. “But this experience knocked me back into reality and made me realize how lucky we all are to live in such a caring community. We need more stories like this these days, and we need to be the authors of these stories.”

In an interview with the Independent, Erb described his gratitude towards the community and the officer.