K-W Pet of the Week: Kitty Perry

Hi, my name is Kitty Perry! I am a sweet, affectionate feline looking for my furever home.

If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy, I’m it. There’s nothing I love more than to give head-butts, and hang around at your feet — a feline shadow!

I’m looking for a loving, furever home with people who are open to my endless affection and rumbling purrs.

Ask an adoptions counselor about me today so that we can meet and I can melt your heart.

To meet Kitty or other pets up for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, call 519-745-5615, or visit kwhumane.com. The humane society reminds people that shelter animals aren’t broken, they’ve simply experienced more life than other animals. If they were human, we would call them wise. They would be the ones with tales to tell and stories to write, the ones dealt a bad hand who responded with courage. Don’t pity them, do something. Donate, volunteer, foster, adopt don’t shop, and be proud to have their greatness by your side.