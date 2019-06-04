Kitty Perry is K-W's Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Kitty Perry! I am a sweet, affectionate feline looking for my forever home.
If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy, I’m it! There’s nothing I love more than to give head-butts, and hang around at your feet — a feline shadow!
I’m looking for a loving, furever home with people who are open to my endless affection and rumbling purrs.
Ask an adoptions counselor about me today so that we can meet and I can melt your heart.
