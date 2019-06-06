Last-ever Fleetwood Country Cruize-In 2019.

This year, the show featured Mitch Ryder, The Raiders, Gary Lewis and Peter Rivera of Rare Earth on Friday (May 31) and Tony Orlando in concert the next evening (June 1) with a full-course dinner.

“The rock shown was fabulous, with more than one thousand on hand, Plunkett said. “I’ve never seen Mitch Ryder so funny, he’s usually so serious. The crowd just loved it.”

The Tony Orlando evening also drew rave reviews.

And of course, there were the celebrities from stage, screen and auto fame that this year included Joe and Amanda of the Iron Resurrection TV show and a perennial favourite and customizing legend, Gene Winfield signing autographs.

Until his death, George Barris came every year, along with a collection of his classic screen creations such as the Batmobile and the Munstermobile.

Movie and TV stars over the years have included cast members from American Graffiti such as Paul Le Mat, Candy Clark, Bo Hopkins and Cindy Williams.

And over those 17 years, all proceeds went to more than 20 local charities such as service clubs, church auxiliaries and cadet groups, with an estimated total of $1,750,000 raised in total.

But now that all belongs to history as Plunkett, 63, said, “I need a little time for me now.

“I organize it mainly on my own and for the two months leading up to the show, it’s full-time. It’s a huge amount of work, not to mention the costs involved.”

And while the show is over, Plunkett will be busier than ever attending high-end concours events with his many cars, including his latest project, a 1930 Cadillac Town Car with ultra-rare engine-turned metal exterior trim.

“I’m already booked for three concours and they all want to see the 1949 Coupe de Ville concept,” he said.

It’s said all good things come to an end and now so it is with the Fleetwood Country Cruize-In.

But the collector car world will be sadder for it.