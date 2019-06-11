Hike for Hospice raised more than $80,000 for Waterloo region

The annual Hike for Hospice was held Sunday, June 2 and raised an remarkable $80,000 for Lisaard House and Innisfree House, which are currently the only residential palliative care hospices in the Waterloo region.

McLennan Park welcomed over 350 people and their dogs to the park. Participants saw 24 doves released to honor those who passed away in 2019, accompanied by Andrew ‘The Piper in the Burg’ who played an amazing rendition of Amazing Grace. Participants then walked 5 km or 2.5 km along the hills and trails of McLennan Park. They wrapped up their walk with a delicious lunch from FoCheesy food truck and the Frying Dutchman.

Every single dollar raised stays locally and is directed to Lisaard House and Innisfree House.

“The event is a fun day for all involved and allows families and friends an opportunity to come together and hike for a great cause, while also celebrating the life of a loved one they have lost”, says Kim Henry, director of development.

She says there are many teams that come back every year to remember and celebrate their loved ones. Some have experienced hospice first-hand, others have heard of the good work the agency does in the community and some just like to come out for the fun activities.

“We rely heavily on our community and are so thankful for their tremendous support,” said Henry. “Events like this are extremely important to maintain this facility and its very important services.”

It may surprise you to learn that out of every $1 we spend, we must raise $0.53 from the local community. The government funds the remaining $0.47, so fundraisers such as the Hike for Hospice are extremely important to ensuring we are able to provide exceptional care to residents in our community.

Thank you to our sponsors Toyota, Preston Medical Pharmacy, NCMT and Delta Elevators. A special thank you to Waterloo Knights of Columbus , Andrew AKA The Piper in the Burg, FoCheesey Food Truck and The Frying Dutchman.

For more information on Lisaard and Innisfree Hospice, contact khenry@lisaardandinnisfree.com, or call 519-208-5055.

