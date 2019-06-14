Waterloo students win environmental challenge; look to develop solution for sustainable construction

The name IXIM, Gonzalez explained, is from Mayan culture and refers to corn.

The material used is more environmentally-friendly because it reduces the incineration of agricultural waste (explained here: https://cec.ideascale.com/a/dtd/230023-42768).

IXIM has been in touch with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture to try and identify with resources to get the company going.

Gonzalez said he started work on the project and on making more sustainable options for construction four years ago in his native Colombia. Looking to expand it and develop it further here, he partnered with Shaikh, who he met in his masters of sustainability management and environmental studies program at Waterloo.

Gonzalez and Shaikh presented the idea in pitch competitions earlier this year, and even though they didn’t win, they say the experience gained was vital.

Also noted in their project description is the fact that the material is 100 per cent biodegradable, and aims to replace masonry blocks and pieces of furniture.

They note, also, that the core value of the project is to “leverage these types of agro-industrial residues to generate new channels of revenues for fisheries and farm workers.”

In addition, the goal is to develop environmentally friendly materials to “avoid and reduce the use of timber and mined aggregates for the furniture and construction industries.”