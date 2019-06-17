Kitchener senior honoured for LGBT activism

The space at 283 Duke St. W in downtown Kitchener contains a library and video collection, offering games nights and support groups.

The website www.ourspectrum.com has an events calendar, and anything that touches the LGBT community will be there somewhere, Farrell said.

Described as a champion for inclusivity, safety and wellbeing, Farrell has volunteered with organizations such as the Social Planning Committee of Kitchener, Aging with Pride, Beyond the Rainbow and Hospice of Waterloo Region. He is also a former member of the mayor’s advisory council for seniors.

Farrell also started TriPride in 2003, which he volunteered with for many years, and said recruiting younger helpers for events can be challenging these days.

Members of younger LGBT generations maybe don’t feel as strong a need to participate because they’re more accepted by society these days, Farrell believes.

“But that can whiplash back to the old ways,” he said.

“Currents of hatred have and still can run through our communities.”

The city’s transformation to a much more accepting and positive space has been slow. Progressive political local leaders and law enforcement officials are helping change the picture, but advocacy continues.

The Waterloo Region Rainbow Community Council’s Breaking the Silence initiative was partly in response to a 2016 Statistics Canada report that showed 12.5 per cent of police-reported hate crimes across Canada were motivated by hatred of sexual orientation.

Compared to other forms of hate crimes, incidents related to sexual orientation are the most violent, with 71 per cent classified as being violent offences.

In more recent years, pride flags have been vandalized outside local schools and churches have been spray-painted with homophobic graffiti.

After more than four decades of activism, including standing up to Toronto police for the bathhouse raids of the early 1980s, Farrell said violence against the LGBT community is something he’s never comprehended, and never will.

Farrell, 67, lost his partner Peter eight years ago, but said he’s been lucky enough to experience love and marriage thanks to an impromptu wedding in 2005, when Conservative politicians considered repealing same-sex marriage laws.

Farrell worked for 35 years as a computer technician with the Waterloo Region District School Board and said he really had the luxury of having several families, but stressed that for many, the LGBT family is the only one they’ve got.

While he’s both humbled and honoured for being recognized by the city, he sees the award as being for the entire LGBT community, not just his.

“I’m very proud of what I do and I have a niece and nephew who find it great to have a gay uncle.”

Farrell has two pieces of advice for people. First, be careful where you out pride flags to ensure the places they’re hung are truly inclusive, not just branding themselves.

Second, terms such as “fag” or “queer” should be exclusive to the LGBT community and should only be used within them, because it’s taking ownership of language that were once hate words, he explained.

“We need our history. We need everything.”