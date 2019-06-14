I-80 reopens in Sierra after hazmat spill west of Truckee

RENO, Nev. — U.S. Interstate 80 has reopened in the Sierra after a truck fire and hazmat spill about 20 miles (32 kilometres) west of Truckee, California closed the eastbound lanes for half the day.

The California Highway Patrol says a big rig overturned at about 5:30 a.m. Friday near Soda Springs, California. The truck caught fire and dumped about 150 gallons of fuel on the eastbound lanes.

A hazardous materials crew had to clean up the spill and make emergency guardrail repairs before all lanes were reopened shortly before noon.

No injuries were reported.