Preview – 2019 GMC Sierra and Canyon Elevation

CALEDON, ON: GMC’s Elevation is not just a new trim level, but a new sub-brand for GM’s dedicated trucks-only brand.
Elevation joins Denali and AT4 as trucks aimed at discerning owners with widely differing tastes and needs.
But more to the point, Elevation is going after those increasingly affluent “millennials,” who don’t want a crossover like everyone else in their neighbourhood and definitely not a sedan.
Creating sub-niches has more than its share of pitfalls, but it can work, for example, the Canada-only Ram Rebel over at FCA with blacked-out everything and up top 22-inch alloy wheels that have proven to be a hit.
Buyers of up-trimmed pickups such as the GMC Sierra Denali tend to be in their 50s and up, while Elevation is targeted at those in their late 30s and 40s.
And just to make sure it doesn’t miss any of those elusive millennials, Elevation is available now as the full-size Sierra and mid-size Canyon pickups, to be followed by the Terrain CUV in the third quarter.
GMC says Elevation also has the ability to attract previous non-GM buyers.
Appearance goes a long way with this target market and GMC starts by banning the bright work and opting for body-colour bumpers, premium interiors, bolder black grilles and 18-inch Satin Graphite wheels on the Canyon and 20-inch black wheels on the Sierra.
The Sierra Elevation sports LED headlights incorporating C-shaped "light blade" signature lighting elements, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED elements within the taillights – all of which are standard.
The Sierra Elevation is offered in Double and Crew Cab configuration (no Regular Cab) and in long and short box. The Canyon comes in Extended Cab with short box or Crew Cab with short or long box.
Standard engine on the Sierra Elevation is a 2.7-litre turbo four-cylinder producing 310 hp and 348 lb/ft of torque with an available 5.3-litre OHV V8 with 365 hp and 383 lb/ft of torque both of which come with an eight-speed automatic transmissions.
Arriving later will be the 3.0-litre Duramax inline six-cylinder turbo diesel producing 277 hp and 460 lb/ft of torque with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
A 3.6-litre V8 producing 308 hp and 275 lb/ft of torque with eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on the Canyon Elevation, which is also available with 2.8-litre turbo diesel pumping out 181 hp, but a sizeable 369 lb/ft of torque with six-speed automatic transmission.
Towing for the Sierra with 2.7-litre is 7,200 lb and the Canyon with 3.6-litre can haul 7,000 lb.
For those who want to hit the back woods, the Sierra Elevation is available with the X31 Off Road package, which includes: unique suspension tuning with Rancho shocks; locking rear differential; Hill Descent Control; protective underbody skidplates; heavy-duty air filter; dual exhaust system and a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing topped off with all-terrain tires.
In a pounding, all-day rain, GMC made both the Sierra and Canyon Elevation available for a brief drive up into the Caledon Hills area of Ontario.
First up was the Canyon in jet black, which looked big and brawny due in large part to the deletion of all that chrome work.
Both Elevation models were comprehensibly equipped with amenities such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and lots of audio choices including SiriusXM.
The Canyon was tautly sprung, but I was glad for that as I took my own route up to the highest community in Ontario – Dundalk.
Much travel was on dirt and gravel concession roads, then highways where construction was everywhere.
Acceleration was adequate in most situations, but going uphill in the mud caused by the unending rain and the constant torque demands between the front and rear axles had the engine hunting up and down the gear range for the right speed and grip.
The idea of a four-cylinder, full-size pickup, turbocharged or not, at first sounded like wishful thinking.
At 2.7-litres, it’s big as far as four-bangers go, but with 348 lb/ft of torque it comes close to the 5.3-litre V8, but far thriftier at an estimated 12.6/10.9/11.8L/100 km city/highway combined.
That will be good news to fleet owners as well, because the 2.7-litre is also standard on the SLE working grade truck. And that’s made all the better with standard stop/start technology.
And it’s surprisingly quick for a 1500 pickup GMC says does 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds.
On the way back to the event starting point it was barreling right along with highway pre-rush-hour traffic.
As the GM brand that builds only trucks, keeping on top of the curve and pursuing the “millennials” takes constant work, but GMC seems to be on the right road with the 2019 Sierra and Canyon Elevation.
