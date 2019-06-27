Food Bank of Waterloo Region issues half-million meal challenge

Hunger doesn’t take a vacation — in fact, stomach pangs can get worse during the summer.

That’s the message that the Food Bank of Waterloo Region hopes to impart at a time of year when its shelves are nearly empty.

Of the 34,308 people supported by the Food Bank of Waterloo Region last year, almost 40 per cent were children.

Breakfast and snack programs at local schools are on hiatus during summer months, noted Sally Sarachman, the food bank’s partnership manager, at a kickoff to the annual summer food drive on Thursday at the Laurelwood Food Basics in Waterloo.

“Kids don’t have that safety net anymore — that’s the first thing that happens,” she said.

“The second thing that happens is we think of making donations at Christmastime, Thanksgiving and Easter, but for some reason we don’t think about it as much in the summertime. So the need is certainly there, but our donations go down.”

This summer, the food bank hopes to raise half a million meals by Aug. 31.

The food bank not only experiences a significant drop in donations during the summer, everybody’s routine changes, said CEO Wendi Campbell.

“We’re not at the grocery store the same amount of time, we’re not doing school or workplace food drives, so it’s a great time to raise the awareness that the need for food assistance is all year-round.”

At the kickoff to the Full Bellies, Happy Hearts summer food drive on Thursday, shoppers purchased food bank bags filled with non-perishable items and loaded them onto a bus donated by Elliott Coach Lines.