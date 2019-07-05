Aston Martin Lagonda showcases electric future

For two days in central London, Aston Martin Lagonda showcased its zero emission powertrain technologies with the company’s first Electric Future event.
Relaunched as the world’s first zero emission luxury brand in 2018, Lagonda will confound traditional thinking and take full advantage of the latest advances in electrification and autonomous driving technologies.
Sitting nose-to-nose will be the company’s first electric sports car, Rapide E and its all-electric Lagonda Vision Concept.
Currently on the market, the Aston Martin Rapide E is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) produced by the famous British marque.
It will enter production at the end of the year at the company’s second manufacturing facility and the marques Home of Electrification, St Athan which is based in Wales.
With a limited run of just 155, the same number as the vehicle’s electrically limited top-speed, the project has been completed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering. Featuring twin electric motors that produce 600 hp, Rapide E will be capable of reaching 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.
With performance characteristics tuned to match or exceed those of the original V12 model it is capable of achieving 0-60 mph in under four seconds and a 50-70 mph time of just 1.5 seconds.
