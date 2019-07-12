Visiting John Wayne’s old stomping grounds

Wild Goose was party central during the 17 years Wayne owned it until his death in 1979. Various U.S. presidents and Hollywood superstars sailed on Wayne’s yacht. His family wanted to keep it in Newport Beach after his death and sold it as a harbour tour vessel to Hornblower Cruises, the same company that operates the boat tour on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

But you don’t need a 136-foot-long yacht to tour Newport’s busy harbour. Many yacht owners also own eight-passenger electric boats for running errands around the harbour.

No cars are allowed on some of the former sandbank islands, so residents drive electric golf carts. One young resident decided electric boats would work on Balboa too. He launched the Duffy Electric Boat Company and sells them around the world. They’re very popular in the harbour of Newport Beach.

Tourists can rent them at $100/hour, but you’re better off to go with a guide, such as Newport At Your Feet, that can tell you whose mansion you’re marveling at.

There are 400 restaurants in this town of 85,000 and many of them draw diners from Los Angeles 71 km to the north and San Diego 143 km to the south. The Cannery is one of the most popular. For most of its 90 years, it was a fish cannery when Newport Beach was mostly a fishing village. A developer wanted to tear it down to make way for more housing, but another developer with a passion for heritage outbid him and saved the structure. Today large yachts compete with small, electric boats for space on the Cannery’s dock so water-bourne patrons can compete for space inside the restaurant.

Developer Robert Olsen has a sense of heritage. He tore down the old city hall at Newport Beach to build Lido House, a hotel resort on Lido Island that includes five three-storey cottages. The dining room/pub at Lido House is called the Mayor’s Table and it puts on one of the most popular breakfasts in town.

Balboa Bay Resort was one of the first yacht clubs built on the harbour and its membership list from those days reads like a who’s who from America’s corporate, show biz and political elite. The yacht club is now a resort, but still has 105 boat slips at a private club that has been separated from the 160-room resort. Vic Casanova is the executive chef at the resort and he developed his culinary skills as an apprentice in Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel.

Many of the private docks in front of large mansions are edged with small fences. It’s not that the owners are inhospitable, but it’s to dissuade sea lions from climbing upon the dock to bask in the California sun and then leave a stinky calling card.

Still, you’ll see the 650-pound sea lions lying on docks with crushed fences.

Some homeowners have found a more effective way of chasing away sea lions: They have porcelain coyotes standing out on their docks.

Newport Beach is a great place to escape a Canadian winter. A paved walkway circles Balboa Island that gives a good view of homes, water and yachts — and you don’t have to shovel it.

The New York Times rated the Christmas parade of highly decorated boats for five nights in the harbour leading up to Christmas as one of the 10 best holiday events in the U.S.

Pat Brennan was a guest of Newport Beach Tourism, which did not review or approve this story.