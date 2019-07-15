Road test – 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander S-AWC PHEV

Propulsion is based on a 2.0-litre, incline four-cylinder engine with 117 hp mated to 80 hp electric motor and one-speed, direct drive to the front wheels.

At the rear is another 80 hp electric motor and in between is the 12 kWh lithium-ion battery pack located under the floor.

Oddly, Mitsubishi does not release combined hp/torque numbers as does most of its electric competitors.

Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super-All-Wheel-Control) is one of the best AWC systems on the market and it is standard.

At startup, the PHEV runs on the electric motors only. But with a range of 35 km, which is much better than its competitors, the closest being the Volvo XC60 plug-in at 27 km.

After that, the engine cuts in, but you can re-charge the battery in a number of ways, such as by coasting or regenerative braking.

Drive is primarily to the front wheels, but there is a torque shift to the rear depending on conditions. But the beauty is the rear motor and axles are not directly connected to the front, so there is no parasitic drag.

So, in essence you have three modes, starting with EV Mode all electric. In Series Hybrid Mode, drive is by the motors with the engine acting as generator for added electricity. Parallel Hybrid Mode is where the engine supplies the power with electric motor assist as needed.

If you want to use the engine as little as possible to charge the battery, you can find one of the ever increasing number of public stations and use the charge cable stowed under the rear cargo floor.

Level 1 Charging (110-volt household outlet) takes about eight hours. Level 2 Charging (240-volt) takes about 3.5 hours and at a public Level 3 (300-volt) station an 80 per cent charge takes 25-30 minutes.

What makes the Outlander PHEV so flexible is the driver can enhance distance by activating the EV Priority button on the centre console that uses the motors only until the battery is depleted.

Then the driver can switch to the Battery Charge Mode while in motion, with the engine/generator providing up to an 80 per cent battery charge in about 40 minutes.

If the driver wants to save the battery for later, there is a Battery Save Mode that shuts it off until needed.

And to top it off, there are paddles on the steering wheel hub that can be used to increase regenerative braking over five graduated levels.

Like all these electrified vehicles I’m driving these days, it sounds so complicated, and it is. But the driver or passengers don’t feel or notice anything out of the ordinary.

Press the start button and off you go on battery first. As the battery gets lower, you can dial in the mode you want or just let the Outlander do the thinking.

With a combined electric equivalent of 3.0/3.4/3.2Le/100 km city/highway/combined, over the more than 600 km, I saw a real world average of 5.8L/100 km and more than half my travel was at battery-sapping highway speeds.

Had I travelled in gasoline only mode, the Natural Resources Canada fuel rating is 9.4/9.0/9.2L/100 km.

So, the advantage of the PHEV configuration is obvious.

But the savings of the PHEV go beyond the pump and the plug.

Thanks to the federal government there is a $2,500 rebate/incentive that is stackable with the $2,500 in BC and $4,000 in Quebec.

Ergo this is a real win-win in the real world, where the pressing need to do the right thing by the environment has never been more real.