Road test – 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

All GTS models offer all the same innovations as the second-generation Panamera range. These include the digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit, assist systems such as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control and optional rear-axle steering.

New to the Panamera lineup is a driver configurable head-up display (HUD) with a wide range of readouts in full colour.

Other features are a more powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 453 hp and 457 lb/ft of torque (13 hp and 73 lb/ft more than its predecessor), eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive, air suspension and sports exhaust all standard.

The GTS sedan as tested with standard Sport Chrono performance enhancement package does 0-100 km in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 292 km/h.

The standard three-chamber air suspension is similar to the Cayenne SUV in that the driver can raise or lower the body using Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

And I did just that, lowering the body by 10 mm on the highway and raising it to gain access to a rarely-used rural conservation area on my usual drive route.

With ruts so deep after the winter, I probably would have bottomed the GTS out in the normal ride height position.

The image many have of Porsche is light and nimble sportscars, however, the Panamera is anything but, at just more than five metres long and so wide at 2,165 mm, I almost had to fold in the outside mirrors to park in my garage.

But the nimble part is still there, thanks to AWD, dynamic suspension and truly big brakes at 390 mm front and 365 mm rear.

I will admit I pushed the GTS pretty hard on my usual test route, which included one of the best winding roads I know with lots of elevation changes and sweeping off-camber curves.

The 4.0-litre turbo is an old friend and I think I’ve got all the hands and feet inputs down to a science, resulting in a drive were everything worked smoothly with no drama.

And, again from familiarity with Panameras, I knew there was so much more performance in reserve that went untapped, due to my respect of highway laws.

One thing I noticed compared to the predecessor was the upgrades, starting with the Sport Design package with a new black front-end, black trim at the bottom of the rear.

GTS models are fitted standard with 20-inch Panamera Design wheels as noted above.

And the vibrant Carmine Red drew a small crowd when I stopped along the way to grab a coffee.

On the inside, driver and passengers find black Alcantara and anodized aluminum trim, a heated multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and Alcantara trim and the Connect Plus module for a wide range of digital services.

And topping all off is the way the GTS leaves the driver feeling he/she is in full control.

I’ve used a phrase many times I heard some 20 years ago from a former Porsche Cup driver who said to me, “drive a Porsche and it spoils you for anything else”.

And now to that I can add, drive a Panamera and it spoils you for any other sedan.