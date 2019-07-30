Lack of savings forcing retirement date rethink

(Special) - Canadians are concerned about their savings and consequently many are considering delaying their retirement in order to save more money for their older years.

A survey by Franklin Templeton Investments has found that more than one fifth (21 per cent) of baby boomers aged 55 to 64 have not saved anything for their retirement and now are considering delaying retirement to save more money, with 73 per cent of young boomers in pre-retirement saying they feel stress and anxiety about their savings and investments.

The survey found that concerns over savings and investments also are affecting younger millennials, with 24 per cent saying they haven't save anything for retirement.

The main reasons for this anxiety about saving hinge on a number of factors including increased life expectancy, increases in the cost of living and medical and pharmaceutical expenses.

"With life expectancy increasing and retirement savings becoming ever more challenging due to the high cost of living, we are seeing increased concern over having enough money for retirement across all generations," says Matthew Williams, senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Investments.

The survey found that of respondents who plan to retire within five years, 86 per cent expressed concern about paying expenses in retirement. Twenty seven per cent ranked lifestyle expenses as their main concern while 18 per cent said medical and pharmaceutical expenses were their main concern. Thirty four per cent of respondents nearing retirement say they don't know how they are going to pay their medical expenses in retirement.

As well, more than half of respondents nearing retirement in the next five years are concerned about outliving their retirement assets or having to make major sacrifices in their retirement.

It appears these concerns are well-founded. The survey found that 34 per cent of respondents who have been retired for 11 years or more said their overall expenses have increased since they initially retired. Twenty seven per cent of this group are most concerned about potential assisted living care expenses.

"Although it's never too late to start saving, the best time to start contributing to retirement savings vehicles is when a person starts out in their career and may not have big financial commitments like a mortgage or childcare costs, and to find a way to maintain healthy savings habits as they age," Williams says.

In an interview, Williams said with many retirement saving options today such as RRSPs, Tax Free Savings Accounts, company pension plans and government programs such as the Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan, planning for retirement is a bit of a jigsaw puzzle. But there are four main principles people should follow.